A man was charged Friday with animal cruelty after video allegedly shows him choking and beating a dog in the parking lot of a Long Island McDonald's.Police said 47-year-old William Anthony Roberts, of Bay Shore, was seen choking a female pit bull, lifting her off her feet by the collar and repeatedly throwing her to the ground at the chain's Bay Shore location.A concerned citizen posted video of the incident to social media. This, along with surveillance video and witness statements, helped lead investigators to Roberts' arrest.The dog, named Princess, was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital for evaluation. Officials have not released information on the dog's condition.----------