Man accused of DWI with 4 kids in car on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after police on Long Island say he was driving drunk with four children in the car on Sunday morning.

Authorities say 42-year-old Tommie Hooks, a North Carolina resident, was exiting a parking lot at 2:20 a.m. on Old Country Road in Westbury when he was caught driving through a red light.

During the car stop, an officer observed that Hooks smelled of alcohol on his breath while having slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Hooks' passengers included his 10 and 15-year-old sons, a 7-year-old nephew, an 11-year-old niece and a 38-year-old male cousin.

The children were released into the custody of another family member at the scene and were not injured during the incident.

Hooks is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated.

