Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK Airport through curlers in his carry-on luggage

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is accused of attempting to smuggle more than two dozen birds through hair curlers at JFK airport this weekend.

Francis Gurahoo, 39, of Connecticut, was arrested Sunday after officials say he tried to sneak the birds into the U.S. from Guyana in his carry-on luggage.

Officials say the birds are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens and bets are placed on the animals with the best voice.

Gurahoo told authorities he planned to sell the finches for approximately $3,000 each, for a total of approximately $100,000.

