Man accused of stealing LGBT flags from Long Island church 6 times

(Right - Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ)

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest and facing hate crime charges after police say he stole LGBT flags from a Long Island church on six separate occasions, several of which came after the church posted a sign pleading with the suspect to talk with them.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ronald Tyler Witt, of Sayville, is charged with six counts of petit larceny as a hate crime.

Hate crime detectives said the flag was first stolen from the front of the Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ, located on Middle Road, on July 29.

Additional LGBT flags were also reported stolen from the same church on September 23, October 7, October 15, October 20 and November 6.

The church posted a sign outside in August, reading: "You destroyed our welcoming Rainbow Flag twice. It WAS an act of fear. It IS an act of hate. Do you realize that? IT WAS NOT KIND. IT IS HURTFUL. Instead of doing it again, talk with us. We will talk with you. You, too, are welcome here."

After an investigation, Witt was arrested at his home Tuesday night.

