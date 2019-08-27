Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into HRA Job Center in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man is under arrest and accused of bringing a gun and clown mask into an HRA Job Center in Downtown Brooklyn.Police say 30-year-old Rahmeek Younger snuck the weapon in a bag into the office on Clermont Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday.Another client spotted the weapon in the bag and told an HRA peace officer, who called 911.Officers responded and the suspect ran. Police caught up with him, grabbed him and Tasered him.Police say the gun and a clown mask were found in his bag.----------