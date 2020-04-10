KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made an arrest in the stabbing death of a woman inside a liquor store in Manhattan.
Police say 63-year-old John Foster has been arrested and charged with murder.
Investigators say Foster stabbed 64-year-old Gabrielle Gottlieb inside Wine Heaven Liquor Store on Third Avenue in Kips Bay on Wednesday.
Foster then ran off to a nearby rooftop where he threatened to jump.
Police took him into custody after a five-hour standoff.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man arrested after standoff in fatal Manhattan wine store stabbing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More