Man arrested after standoff in fatal Manhattan wine store stabbing

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made an arrest in the stabbing death of a woman inside a liquor store in Manhattan.Police say 63-year-old John Foster has been arrested and charged with murder.Investigators say Foster stabbed 64-year-old Gabrielle Gottlieb inside Wine Heaven Liquor Store on Third Avenue in Kips Bay on Wednesday.Foster then ran off to a nearby rooftop where he threatened to jump.Police took him into custody after a five-hour standoff.----------