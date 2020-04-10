Man arrested after standoff in fatal Manhattan wine store stabbing

By Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made an arrest in the stabbing death of a woman inside a liquor store in Manhattan.

Police say 63-year-old John Foster has been arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators say Foster stabbed 64-year-old Gabrielle Gottlieb inside Wine Heaven Liquor Store on Third Avenue in Kips Bay on Wednesday.

Foster then ran off to a nearby rooftop where he threatened to jump.

Police took him into custody after a five-hour standoff.

