Man arrested in connection with deadly Brooklyn fire, charged with assault

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

30-year-old man being questioned about deadly fire in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn.

Cedric Jacob, 30, is charged with eight counts of assault and one count of reckless endangerment.


Detectives believe he intentionally started the fire in his own building and say more charges could be added.

Fire investigators say an apartment door left open allowed a second alarm fire to burn through the East Flatbush building, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Police say Jacobs was questioned after he was seen lurking around the scene of the fire.

The fire broke out inside the East 95th Street building just before 4:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Two people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames and were found by firefighters.

One resident died and another was seriously injured.


Five others, including a firefighter, were also being treated for less serious injuries.



They went to Brookdale University Hospital and Kings County Hospital.
About 20 residents were displaced in the fire.

The door to the fire apartment was believed to be intentionally left open, allowing the flames to spread.


Jacob has 18 prior arrests.

(Video in media player from previous report)

ALSO READ | Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during NYC rooftop party speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york citybuilding firefireapartment firearson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
LIVE: 'Super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse
Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals
Show More
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe
Veterans Affairs reports 0 COVID deaths for 1st time since March 2020
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
More TOP STORIES News