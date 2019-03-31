Crime & Safety

Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a man is under arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Jersey City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of Jorge Rios in connection with the homicide.

Hudson County Sheriff's officers discovered the body March 24 in Lincoln Park after receiving a report. At that time, police did not suspect foul play.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Carolina Cano. Her roommate said she went out for a jog that morning and never returned.

The Peruvian native lived just a few blocks away from the park. Her roommate said she went for a jog every morning before heading to work as a nanny.

