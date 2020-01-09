GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a homeless man who they say randomly attacked a woman in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning.
They say 26-year-old Eugene Webb is the man who repeatedly punched the 23-year-old woman after she exited the 1 train station at West Houston and Varick Street in Greenwich Village just after 6 a.m.
The victim was punched in the face multiple times and pushed to the ground.
She attempted to flee, police said, when the suspect pushed her into a yellow cab that stopped on the street.
He then fled eastbound on West Houston.
The victim said the attack was unprovoked and that she did not know the assailant.
She was bruised and lost two teeth, and she was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.
Webb is charged with two counts of assault and harassment.
Police say he has prior arrests for assaulting and harassing women and was arrested after being recognized by a passerby on the street Thursday.
He is reportedly known to wander the streets of Greenwich Village, and he has at least five prior arrests.
Police describe those incidents as such:
--September 4, 2019: Charged with criminal trespass and criminal possession of controlled substance
--September 3, 2019: Charged with assault and harassment after hitting a 35-year-old woman in the face with a closed fist
--May 26, 2019: Charged with criminal trespass in Greenwich Village
--October 31, 2017: Charged with forcible touching, public lewdness and sex abuse after grabbing a 55-year-old woman's backside, exposing himself and making a lewd gesture
--January 17, 2016: Charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave the Apple Store at Grand Central Terminal
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Homeless man arrested in random attack on woman leaving Manhattan subway station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News