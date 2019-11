Man arrested in rape of 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they believe raped a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from a friend's house in Brooklyn.Kevin Germain, 29, is now charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.Authorities say Germain convinced the victim to follow him to a nearby building , where he raped her.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie.He was taken into custody Wednesday night.The victim was treated at the hospital.----------