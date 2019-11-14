CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they believe raped a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from a friend's house in Brooklyn.
Kevin Germain, 29, is now charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities say Germain convinced the victim to follow him to a nearby building, where he raped her.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie.
He was taken into custody Wednesday night.
The victim was treated at the hospital.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man arrested in rape of 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News