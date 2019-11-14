Man arrested in rape of 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they believe raped a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from a friend's house in Brooklyn.

Kevin Germain, 29, is now charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say Germain convinced the victim to follow him to a nearby building, where he raped her.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie.

He was taken into custody Wednesday night.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyncanarsienew york cityrapechild sex assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 1, injures 5
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Show More
10-0 NY high school football coach reassigned pending investigation
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside NYC deli, 1 in custody
Woman in red SUV steals 4 dogs left in Bronx driveway
NYC launches new homeless program; Advocates call it 'chilling'
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
More TOP STORIES News