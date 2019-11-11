NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the two met while walking near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie on Friday, November 1, around 11:30 p.m.

The man walked the young teen to a friend's house, where he sexually assaulted her.

She was treated at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid 20s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with a thin build, long dreadlocks and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, dark jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyncanarsienew york cityrapechild sex assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Watch the NYC Veterans Day Parade and ceremonies
Where to watch 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' and 'Rachael Ray' on Monday
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Show More
Family: 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack
Mild on Monday - then cold air returns
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend, then himself in murder-suicide
Man sues Madonna over delayed start time of concert
1 killed, 3 others hurt in LI boat crash; driver arrested for BWI
More TOP STORIES News