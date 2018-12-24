DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police have arrested a man they say is behind three armed robberies at gas stations on Long Island.
Officials released video from the first incident, which happened in the beginning of November at a Sunoco in Deer Park.
Police say the same man, armed with a folding knife, went on to rob a Sonoco in Lake Grove around 5:45 p.m. on December 14. He reportedly got away with cash.
The man also allegedly robbed a Sunoco just before 4 a.m. on December 8 in Hauppauge.
Police announced Monday that they had arrested 50-year-old Victor Carlton, of Deer Park, in two of the incidents.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube