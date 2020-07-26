Man critically injured in Revel scooter crash in Manhattan

By Jeremy Murn
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after the Revel scooter he was operating crashed in Manhattan Saturday.

The 30-year-old was driving the scooter with a 32-year-old male passenger when he lost control and struck a pole on Wadsworth Terrace in Inwood around 4:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to New York Presbyterian Columbia Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The passenger suffered a broken ankle.

According to police, neither were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

It's at least the third incident involving a Revel scooter this week.

On Thursday, police saw a man on a Revel scooter driving the wrong way against oncoming traffic near Creston Ave. and East 181 St. in the Bronx.

When they tried to pull him over, he got off the scooter and ran.

The officers chasing after him saw him ditch a loaded handgun.

They recovered a loaded handgun at the scene.

21-year-old Thelvin Bocio was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.



On July 19, CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur was killed after she was thrown from a Revel scooter in Brooklyn.

It is believed to be the first death of a Revel scooter operator or passengerin New York City.

Revel said in a statement:

"At Revel, we are committed to working with local officials and communities to promote safe transportation practices across the city. Of the three million Revel rides taken to date, there have been no previous fatalities. Revel extends deepest sympathies to Nina Kapur's family and loved ones for their loss. We are aware of reports that she passed away after an accident involving a Revel electric moped. We are actively investigating this incident, and we are in contact with the NYPD to aid their investigations in any way we can."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodmanhattannew york cityinwoodman injuredscooternew york city newsaccidentmanhattan newscrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump tweets he will not throw out first pitch at Yankees game in August
105 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
COVID Updates: New low at NY hospitals, 16 states break records
Long Island beaches reach maximum capacity, close
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
Man arrested, another sought after shots fired outside Long Island mall
Outdoor dining crash: Van slams into Manhattan cafe
Show More
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
2 fatally shot in same NYC neighborhood just hours apart
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Mother of man fatally shot at Austin protest speaks out
More TOP STORIES News