Man critically injured in Revel scooter crash in Manhattan

The 30-year-old was driving the scooter with a 32-year-old male passenger when he lost control and struck a pole on Wadsworth Terrace in Inwood around 4:30 a.m.
The driver was taken to New York Presbyterian Columbia Hospital where he is in critical condition.
The passenger suffered a broken ankle.
According to police, neither were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
It's at least the third incident involving a Revel scooter this week.
On Thursday, police saw a man on a Revel scooter driving the wrong way against oncoming traffic near Creston Ave. and East 181 St. in the Bronx.
When they tried to pull him over, he got off the scooter and ran.
The officers chasing after him saw him ditch a loaded handgun.
21-year-old Thelvin Bocio was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Recklessly operating a scooter the wrong way down multiple streets, placing pedestrians & drivers at risk PLUS carrying this illegal firearm is a BAD IDEA.— Chief Fausto Pichardo (@NYPDChiefPatrol) July 24, 2020
Thanks to the dedication of @NYPD46Pct officers, this illegal gun is out of the hands of a gang member & off the streets. pic.twitter.com/aMrBKOdqbk
On July 19, CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur was killed after she was thrown from a Revel scooter in Brooklyn.
It is believed to be the first death of a Revel scooter operator or passengerin New York City.
Revel said in a statement:
"At Revel, we are committed to working with local officials and communities to promote safe transportation practices across the city. Of the three million Revel rides taken to date, there have been no previous fatalities. Revel extends deepest sympathies to Nina Kapur's family and loved ones for their loss. We are aware of reports that she passed away after an accident involving a Revel electric moped. We are actively investigating this incident, and we are in contact with the NYPD to aid their investigations in any way we can."
