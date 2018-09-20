WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --A man who was apparently upset with his divorce was found dead after he allegedly murdered his parents and attempted to shoot his ex-wife in Pennsylvania, according to police.
Police said 59-year-old Bruce Rogal, of Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, drove to his ex-wife's West Bradford Township home around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and fired six rounds at her while she was changing her car's oil in her driveway. She was not hurt in the incident, but police said some bullets hit nearby houses.
According to police, Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and, in the judgment, the family home was awarded to his ex-wife.
He then drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township around 6:15 p.m. and shot his parents, William and Nancy, in their apartment. Both victims, in their 80s, died at the scene, and Rogal fled, police said.
Police launched a manhunt for Rogal and issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility.
Pennsylvania State Police spotted Rogal in his silver Honda Odyssey around 1 a.m. Thursday and he led police on a chase. State police were then joined by SWAT team members.
The chase ended in Rogal's ex-wife neighborhood when the suspect crashed his van into the side of a house. When police made contact with him, he was already dead.
"He is dead. Everyone else is safe, with the exception of his parents, who he killed. Now, this morning in Chester County, everything can go back to normal," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said during a press conference.
Hogan will not confirm whether shots were fired by officers or exactly how the suspect died
In police radio calls obtained by our sister station WPVI-TV, the audio says there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. Again, this has not been confirmed by authorities.
"They exchanged gunfire. They say he's armed with a rifle. There are helicopters above saying that the doors are still closed on the vehicle," the radio call says.
Police blocked off the West Bradford Township neighborhood where the manhunt ended as they were still gathering evidence early Thursday morning.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts