Man dead, elderly woman in critical condition in Manhattan fire

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were discovered unconscious and unresponsive after a fire broke out inside their home in Inwood Saturday morning.Police responded to a 911 call of a fire inside a residential building on 80 Seaman Ave.EMS transported both victims to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the female is in critical condition.The man's identity has not yet been released.The cause of the fire is unknown and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing.