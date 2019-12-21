Man dead, elderly woman in critical condition in Manhattan fire

(Photo/Shutterstock)

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were discovered unconscious and unresponsive after a fire broke out inside their home in Inwood Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of a fire inside a residential building on 80 Seaman Ave.

EMS transported both victims to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the female is in critical condition.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodnew york cityfdnyfatal fireapartment firefire death
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women dead after car slams into truck in New Jersey
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in NYC
Man breaks into Jewish dorm in NYC, sets fires as students sleep: Cops
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
Sausage recalled for possibly containing plastic
1 train subway stop reopens after a year of work
Show More
6 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment complex fire
NYPD wants help locating juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
Man who used narwhal tusk to subdue extremist identified
Last-minute holiday shoppers take advantage of Super Saturday
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
More TOP STORIES News