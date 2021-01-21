Man dies after becoming trapped in burning home in Rosedale, Queens

The 56-year-old resident was trapped in his home on 148th Avenue that went up in flames at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor said he could hear the man trying to fight the fire, and that the man's dog survived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
