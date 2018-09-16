Man dies while swimming in rough water off Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey --
Authorities say a man died in an apparent drowning while swimming in rough water off a beach at the New Jersey shore.

Officers in Seaside Heights responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man struck by a wave and floating in the ocean.

NJ.com reports that three officers entered the water and reported strong rip currents. They were joined by water rescue units and the man was brought to shore.

Emergency responders began CPR efforts but the 44-year-old New Brunswick resident was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police Chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that the wave may have broken the man's neck and left him incapacitated. Officials said lifeguards weren't on duty at the time.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing swimmerdrowningswimmingjersey shoreSeaside HeightsOcean CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Update: Relentless rain, widespread flooding
Live Florence Coverage: Storm drenches Carolinas
Florence updates: 13 dead, including 10 in NC
Authorities ID man killed in shark attack off Cape Cod
Recovery effort resumes for missing teen swimmer in Queens
NYC Ballet fires 2 after dancer sues for 'sexual degradation'
Search for man missing after being released from Queens hospital
Border Patrol agent charged in killings of 4 sex workers
Show More
New Jersey man struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
LI community comes together to make wedding possible for couple
How Florence stacks up to other historic hurricanes
NJ Transit commuter explains why he was shaving on the train
More News