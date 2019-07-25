Man drives onto tracks at Edison train station, causing NJ Transit delays

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Trains on New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor line were delayed during the Wednesday morning commute when a man drove through a protective fence at the Edison train station and onto the tracks.65-year-old Mohammed Khan said he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the car to move forward and become stuck under the platform.The car apparently went through a chain link fence that separates the parking lot from the platform.Trains had to detour around the car while workers removed it. There were no reports of injuries.Khan was issued summonses for careless driving and interference with transportation.The incident caused delays of up to 30 minutes in both directions before normal operations resumed later.----------