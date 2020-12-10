Man facing several charges for NYPD van fire during Floyd protests

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man has now been charged with setting a police van on fire in New York City during the violent protests in May.

Authorities say the video shows Matthew Piscitello picking up a flaming device and throwing it into the van in Brooklyn.

Officials say it happened on South Portland Avenue near the entrance to Fort Greene Park.

After the fire was extinguished, the crowd set the van ablaze again.

This was one of several vehicles set on fire during the first nights of the unrest.

Police had warned that the fires could delay their responses to emergencies.

Piscitello was charged with criminal mischief, arson, riot, reckless endangerment.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynfort greenenypdcrimestopperscaught on cameraarsonsurveillance videoarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-alarm fire leaves dozens homeless in Queens
COVID vaccine preparations underway in NYC as feds meet
Family speaks out after body of NYC woman identified
Puppy rescued from alligator's jaws deputized by sheriff
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
4-year-old girl rescued after getting stuck in baby stroller
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly start, milder afternoon
Search for Brooklyn gunman who shot man point-blank in face
District 75 special education schools reopen in NYC
COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
More TOP STORIES News