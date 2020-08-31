Man fatally shot in back outside Brooklyn church; police searching for suspect

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a church in Brooklyn.According to police, a 62-year-old man was shot one time in the back outside of Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street.Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.Residents say the victim was in charge of taking care of the church.Police are searching for a male in his 30's, between 5'8'' and 5'10''.No arrests have been made at this timeIt's unknown if there are any additional suspects.----------