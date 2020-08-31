Victims say random man walked up, shot them while standing outside

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two men were shot in the Bronx.
The shooting happened on 2071 Walton Ave in Fordham Heights around 3 p.m. Monday.
A 26-year-old man was shot once in the chest, and a 28-year-old man was shot one time in the leg and arm.
Both victims told police they were standing outside when an unidentified man walked up and started shooting.
The two men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. They are both expected to survive.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
