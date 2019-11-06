Man fatally stabbed at family homeless shelter in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed outside a family shelter in Queens.It happened on Ditmars Boulevard next to LaGuardia Airport at the Landing Family Shelter in East Elmhurst.The building is called the Landing Hotel, but it is actually a homeless shelter for families.Investigators arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.They say a 38-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive outside the shelter with a stab wound to his torso.The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.So far, police have not identified the man.They also have not made any arrests and the investigation continues.Back in 2015, some neighbors complained that the city converted the hotel to a shelter, without enough notice or input.----------