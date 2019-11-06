Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning.Authorities say the victim was walking with his wife at 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village just after 8:30 a.m. when the school bus made a left turn at the intersection and struck the man.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was not injured.The driver stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.----------