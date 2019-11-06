Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was walking with his wife at 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village just after 8:30 a.m. when the school bus made a left turn at the intersection and struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was not injured.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

