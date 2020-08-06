Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase in NYC after fight

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fight that led to a deadly fall at New York's Penn Station.

Police say a man seen in surveillance pictures got into an argument with the victim Tuesday night inside Penn Station.

The suspect is accused of forcing the man down a set of stairs, where he hit his head.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found dead in the stairway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect seen in the pictures is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanmidtownfatal fallnypdpenn stationsurveillancecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson 'drug dungeon'
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Woman records man who assaulted her on subway
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Show More
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More TOP STORIES News