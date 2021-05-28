Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10705718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was found fatally stabbed in a skate park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan Friday.The 27-year-old victim's body was found inside the LES Coleman Skatepark near Monroe and Pike streets at around 7:40 a.m.The victim may have been stabbed overnight and discovered in the morning.He was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.So far, no arrests have been made.----------