Man getting kicked out of Williamsburg bar shoots at employees

The video shows the gunman open fire on two employees at Abba Bar and Grill on Grand Street in Williamsburg.
Police say it happened last Saturday, May 15, just after midnight, when the gunman and a woman were being kicked out of the bar.
No one was hurt.
Police hope someone may recognize the people in the video, leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
RELATED | Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
ked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).