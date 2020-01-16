Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park

SOUTH BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who groped and exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, January 6, in the vicinity of Crotona Avenue and Crotona Park North in the South Bronx.

Authorities say the man first asked the teen where Crotona Park was, and after she escorted him into the park, he placed his hands on her private area and exposed himself.

The victim fled the scene and informed personnel at a nearby school.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as an approximately 45 years old male, around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes, a light complexion and straight black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, a black backpack and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

