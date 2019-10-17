Man in custody in shooting on Brooklyn playground that left 1 dead, 11 wounded

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in July on a Brooklyn playground that left one person dead and 11 others injured.
20-year-old Kyle Williams is facing multiple charges, including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have been searching for at least two shooters.
The gunfire broke out toward the end of an annual community celebration in Brownsville, the Old Timers Event, and sent people running for their lives.
The crowd at the celebration, which features musical performances from former residents and current local talent, was dispersing when the shooting began in a playground area, officials said.
A 38-year-old man, Jason Pagan, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.
Seven of the shooting victims were male and five were female, with their ages ranging from 21-55.
The investigation into the shooting has focused on the criminal history of Pagan.
Authorities say he had been arrested 26 times and spent time in state prison for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.
He was considered one of the shooting's intended targets, although it is not known if he was involved in the gunfire.
