Man in wheelchair fatally struck on Long Island

NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.The man was crossing Waverly Avenue near Gateway Boulevard in North Patchogue Monday night when he was hit by a pickup truck.The 62-year-old man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 45-year-old Santiago Diaz, of Islip, remained at the scene.There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.----------