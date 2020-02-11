Man in wheelchair fatally struck on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.

The man was crossing Waverly Avenue near Gateway Boulevard in North Patchogue Monday night when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The 62-year-old man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, 45-year-old Santiago Diaz, of Islip, remained at the scene.

There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.

