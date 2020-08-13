Stabbed teen doused in gasoline, fatally set on fire in Bronx

Winston Ortiz, 18, was mortally wounded just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man poured gasoline on him, lit a match, and set him on fire.
According to police, the incident happened after a dispute on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
Officials say it was a verbal dispute gone bad between the attacker and the victim.
They say the victim doesn't live in the building and that the man was already on the fifth floor when the victim walked in.
Ortiz was stabbed multiple times in the torso before being set on fire.
According to officials, the victim called for help and nearby residents rushed to help him.
The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the man involved in the fight ran away from the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.
Fire Marshals and the NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad were on the scene.
Detectives are still searching for a motive.
