Man, pregnant woman fatally shot on Staten Island

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man and a pregnant woman were killed in a triple shooting on Staten Island.The shooting happened Monday, just after 5 p.m. on Grandview Ave in Mariners Harbor.Ana Desousa, 33, who appeared to be pregnant, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.Alafia Rodriguez, 46, was shot multiple times and was also pronounced dead.A 43-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.A 2-year-old child was inside the home at the time, and was not injured, but taken to the hospital for a check-up.Police say the suspect, Philip Moreno is in custody. The motive of the shooting is unknown.Police say Moreno was arrested for murder in 1992.Narcotics were found at the scene.