Search on for man who punched, robbed victim in Brooklyn subway station

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who punched and robbed a man during an unprovoked attack in a Brooklyn subway station.
The incident happened Aug. 16 inside of the Utica Avenue A/C subway station.
Police say the attacker approached a 48-year-old man and punched him in the face without provocation.
It turned into a physical altercation and during the fight, the victim dropped $200 in cash.
The suspect picked up the money and fled out of the station at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue exit.
The victim suffered pain and swelling to the right side of his face and was treated by EMS.
The individual is described as a male Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, 5'6" to 5'7", 150 to 160lbs; last seen wearing a black shirt, light colored blue jeans and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
