Man punches 71-year-old woman in random attack on street in Crown Heights

The NYPD released surveillance video from the incident on Sept. 19 on New York Avenue in Crown Heights.
A 71-year-old woman was walking on the street when the attacker approached and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.
The man fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in serious but stable condition.
She was treated for a broken jaw and lacerations to the mouth which required stitches.
Police posted pictures of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him and call them.
A closer look at who we’re looking for. This unprovoked attack occurred on Sept 19 on New York Ave in Brooklyn. Victim left unconscious and unaware she’d be attacked. DM or call @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/vfCNVoblJY— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) September 30, 2019
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube