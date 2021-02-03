Man pushed onto Manhattan subway tracks in random unprovoked attack

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Fulton Street Station, where police say Calvin Wilson pushed the 26-year-old victim onto the roadbed of the northbound A train.
The victim sustained injuries to his right ankle, leg and hand.
Wilson fled but was quickly apprehended.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wilson has a history of run-ins in the subway system, including threatening an MTA employee with a pipe.
"When you look at the individual arrested yesterday, we have encountered him multiple times," he said. "We found him sleeping on the subway. We brought him to a shelter multiple times. We arrested him in December for threatening an MTA employee with a pipe. We brought him as an emotionally disturbed person to the hospital multiple times. That's what the concern is here. There are multiple opportunities. This individual has issues, clearly mental health issues."
He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a medical evaluation.
He has at least 13 prior arrests.
"There's got to be follow up," Shea said. "This person is a danger, unfortunately. And he is not alone."
