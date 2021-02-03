COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC, Yankee Stadium to open Friday

The mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium will open Friday and is scheduled to operate form 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Vaccines are by appointment only and are reserved for Bronx residents who meet New York's 1a and 1b vaccine eligibility requirements only.
Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.
The site, established through a partnership between New York State, New York City, the New York Yankees, SOMOS Community Care and the New York National Guard, was developed to not only directly address the Bronx's concerning positivity rate -- which is the highest among all New York City boroughs -- but to also further the state's and city's mandate for fairness and social equity in the vaccine distribution process.
"It's abundantly clear that Black, Latino and poor communities have been hit the hardest by COVID, and the Bronx is no exception," Cuomo said. "Our efforts to target vaccinations by locations with higher positivity rates have been working to not only keep the infection rate down, but to help ensure equity in our vaccine distribution process, and opening a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium - the Bronx's most iconic landmark - is the perfect solution to helping this borough get vaccinated and defeat COVID once and for all."
ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
And thanks to new rules Cuomo announced Tuesday, the 1b pool of eligibility includes restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and those employed at facilities for the developmentally disabled.
"This mega site shows what our grassroots, equity-driven NYC Vaccine for All effort is all about," de Blasio said. "Yankee Stadium has always been known for its World Series banners, but now it'll be recognized as a place where the people of the surrounding community in the Bronx can receive the vaccine doses that they need and deserve. This is about justice and standing up for the neighborhoods that were hardest hit by COVID-19."
Individuals who schedule appointments for Yankee Stadium are also required to bring proof of residency with them to the appointment.
To prove Bronx residency, an individual must show one of the following: State or government-issued ID, statement from landlord, current rent receipt or lease, mortgage records
They may also show two of the following: Statement from another person, current mail, school records.
Cuomo says the federal government is giving New York an additional 4% supply of vaccine, and added to the 16% extra announced a couple of weeks ago, that's a 20% bump.
"It's been a light of hope in the darkness," on Uber driver said. "It's very scary. You don't know who's coming in your car, where they're from. Every time I go home and my kids try to get to me, I hold them back. I have to take my clothes off."
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance issued a statement"
"Having priority access to the vaccine will keep more drivers alive and healthy, no longer forcing them to choose between economic survival and survival from a pandemic," it read.
Additionally, the federal government will expand the private pharmacy network, which will get an additional allocation at 10% of state allocation.
MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question