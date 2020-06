Man put in apparent chokehold by police in Queens admitted to hospital

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Ricky Bellevue, the man who was put in an apparent chokehold by a police officer in Queens, was admitted to Lincoln Hospital on Thursday.Bellevue's family will speak at a news conference Friday afternoon regarding his admission.The NYPD officer who allegedly used the illegal chokehold has surrendered to face charge.Cell phone video showed officer David Afanador performing the banned chokehold Sunday in Rockaway Beach as police were trying to arrest a Bellevue who they say was threatening them.After his arrest, Bellevue can be heard saying he's bipolar.Bellevue's brother, Fritz, and sister-in-law, Judith Ceno, will be joined at Friday's press conference by civil rights leader and family advisor Rev. Kevin McCall and attorney Sanford Rubenstein.----------