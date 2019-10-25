Man being questioned after woman fatally shot in head on Staten Island

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 40-year-old man surrendered to police after the 38-year-old woman he lived with was found fatally shot in the head on Staten Island.
Kevin Smith surrendered to detectives at his attorney's office in Brooklyn Thursday. He is being questioned and no charges have been immediately filed.
Authorities say the woman was discovered shot inside the South Avenue home in the Mariners Harbor section just before 1 a.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her son and stepson, ages 15 and 16, were home at the time of the shooting.
"I feel so sad for the young men, the two children had to see this," neighbor Scott Thompkinson said.
Another neighbor called the crime "out of the ordinary."
Authorities are investigating whether this was a case of domestic violence.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
