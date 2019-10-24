Woman found fatally shot in head in Mariners Harbor

MARINERS ISLAND, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman was found fatally shot in the head in her home in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island.The woman was discovered shot inside the South Avenue home at around 12:52 a.m. Thursday.She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two teenage children were home at the time of the shooting.Police are looking for a suspect in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, that fled the scene. They were using K9 units and had several heavily armed units out searching.Police are investigating whether this was a case of domestic violence. They added that the man they are looking for lives in the home.The identity of the woman has not yet been released.----------