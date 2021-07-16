NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating after man robbed of religious items in Brooklyn

The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol posted a video of the robbery on Twitter. They're also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
This pair viciously assaulted and robbed a local resident on his way to Shul this morning. His Tefillin were ultimately recovered by our volunteers.#Shomrim is offering a $1k reward for info leading to arrests - call @NYPD63Pct 911 and our hotline 718-338-9797 with any info. pic.twitter.com/i800Fvyjts— Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) July 16, 2021
The man told police he was walking on New York Avenue in the Flatlands section around 5:45 a.m. when two men approached him from behind.
He said the men repeatedly punched him in the face and then ripped a black bag, containing religious items, out of his hands before fleeing.
Police said some of the stolen property was found at a nearby intersection, though a cloak was not recovered.
The man suffered a cut to his face.
So far, police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
