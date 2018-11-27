Armed man robs New Jersey jewelry store, runs away firing shots in air

(Shutterstock)

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who stole several gold chains in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store and then fired shots into the air as he fled the scene.

Passaic police received a call at 5:45 p.m. Saturday about a man running around the area of 593 Main Avenue with a gun following a robbery.

Authorities say the suspect smashed the from window of Ray's Jewelry at 616 Main Avenue and fled on foot with four gold chains valued at about $27,000.

As he left, the suspect reportedly fired multiple gunshots in the air.

There were no reported injuries, and the suspect has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the City of Passaic Police Department's Detective Bureau at 973-365-3938 or the Shift Commander at 973-365-3900.

