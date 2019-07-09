Man critically wounded after being shot in car in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- A man was critically wounded when he was shot while riding in a car in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.The 31-year-old victim was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a car stopped at a red light at Utica Avenue and Union Street in Crown Heights.Police say the gunman walked up to the car, opened fire and took off.The driver crashed while trying to rush the victim to Kings County Hospital. EMS then took him to the hospital.So far there have been no arrests.----------