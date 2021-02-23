Man shot in stomach, collapses near Brooklyn subway station: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10353419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach following a dispute in Brooklyn Monday night.Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Malcolm X Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant.They say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the stomach by an unidentified man during a dispute.According to officials, the shooting victim was able to walk 15 minutes in the sub-freezing temperatures where he collapsed near the Flushing Avenue subway station.However, those on the scene tell Eyewitness News that the victim possibly took the J train and rode it to the Flushing Avenue train station where he collapsed.The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.The investigation is ongoing.----------