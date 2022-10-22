  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, October 22, 2022 5:44PM
EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.

Officials say it happened on Park Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was fatally shot in East Orange as school was letting out for the day.

The gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood near several schools, including the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence on Lincoln Street.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, as many of those schools were letting out for the day.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was shot multiple times at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.