Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey

A man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.

Officials say it happened on Park Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was fatally shot in East Orange as school was letting out for the day.

The gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood near several schools, including the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence on Lincoln Street.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, as many of those schools were letting out for the day.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was shot multiple times at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.

