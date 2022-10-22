Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
Officials say it happened on Park Avenue just before 6 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not released the man's identity.
No arrests have been made.
Earlier this month, 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was fatally shot in East Orange as school was letting out for the day.
The gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood near several schools, including the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence on Lincoln Street.
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, as many of those schools were letting out for the day.
Investigators say the 16-year-old was shot multiple times at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.
He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.
ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts