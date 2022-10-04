Teenage boy shot and killed near school in East Orange, NJ

Derick Waller reports from East Orange, where gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m. Monday.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenage boy was shot and killed in East Orange Monday afternoon.

The gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood near several schools, including the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence on Lincoln Street.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday as many of those schools were letting out for the day.

Investigators say a teenage boy, believed to be around 16 years old, was shot at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up the shooting.

So far the police have not made any arrests.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

ALSO READ | How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.