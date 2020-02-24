Man slashed in cheek on 1 train platform at Penn Station in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the cheek at the Penn Station subway station early Monday.The victim was slashed while on the northbound 1 subway line platform at around 1:40 a.m.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.The slasher fled the scene and no arrests were made.The two men appear to have been in a dispute before the slashing, but the nature of the slashing is unknown.----------