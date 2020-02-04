Man snatches coat out of 88-year-old woman's arms in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who snatched a coat from the arms of an 88-year-old woman in the Bronx Monday afternoon.Authorities say the man walked up to the woman just after 4 p.m. in Mott Haven, grabbed her jacket and ran off east bound on East 149th Street towards Bergen Avenue.Police say the jacket contained $380 in cash.They released a surveillance image of the suspect that they hope will lead to an arrest.Anyone with information is being asked to callCrimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------