Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in Midtown

Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death inside a homeless shelter in Manhattan late Saturday night.

The incident was reported inside a hotel-turned-shelter at 38 West 31st Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say a suspect stabbed the man several times.



The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the neck, shoulder and arm.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet clear.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

