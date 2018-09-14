Man stabbed on Tribeca subway platform; No arrests

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. on the northbound platform at the Chambers Street A/C station in Tribeca.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect fled on a northbound train.

No arrests were immediately made, and there no word on the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

A and C trains were bypassing Chambers Street in both directions for the police investigation.

