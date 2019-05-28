Man steals can filled with tuition savings from Bronx bodega

By
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A family-owned bodega in the Bronx was ripped off by a thief who stole a large tin can filled with thousands of dollars. It was money that a mother was saving little by little to pay for the college educations of her daughters.

The money reflects two years of work, and of long days in Belinda Agyare's store in Morrisania.

"I was just saving money for my kids," she said.

The suspect went into the store and distracted the woman behind the counter - and it eventually works. While the woman's back is turned, he eventually stole the jar.

Agyare is hoping someone will recognize the man - and the purple shirt he was wearing. She is also hoping that if police catch the suspect soon enough, the family can get some of their money back. Trust, however may take a little longer.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisanianew york citybronxthefttuitionbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 hospitalized after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Freeport
Six people, including teenagers shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
Bees swarm planter in Lower Manhattan
Memorial Day ceremony held at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
NJ teen home from college killed in head-on crash by suspected drunk driver
Concerns drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from NY prison
Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded
Show More
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
NJ family hit by suspected drunk driver on trip to Niagara Falls
Bill Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Clintons, Cuomo take part in Memorial Day Parade in Chappaqua
More TOP STORIES News