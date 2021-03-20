Man steals idling van with teen inside, crashes into scaffolding in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deliveryman and his 15-year-old son are recovering after the man's idling van, with the teenager inside, was stolen and crashed into scaffolding Saturday in Manhattan.

The 38-year-old, who is an employee at a bakery in Queens, had left the van idling as he was delivering bread to businesses on West 44th Street in Times Square around 5:30 a.m.

That's when police say another man stole the vehicle, drove it about a block, and crashed into scaffolding at the corner of West 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

The deliveryman was injured after he grabbed onto the van as it sped away.

The 15-year-old boy was in the van at the time, it's not clear if he was injured.

They were both taken to the hospital.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police say charges against him are pending.

